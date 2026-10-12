Ukrainian ambassador: More than 700 children received support in Azerbaijan

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More than 700 Ukrainian children have undergone rehabilitation in Azerbaijan, where they have been provided with recreation and necessary support.

According to Report, Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yuriy Husyev told journalists that the latest group of Ukrainians arriving in Azerbaijan for rehabilitation and recreation consists of residents of the Kyiv and Dnepropetrovsk regions.

The group includes members of military personnel's families, including their spouses and children.

"We highly appreciate the support of Azerbaijan's leadership and the entire Azerbaijani people. More than 700 children have already come to Azerbaijan, where they have been shown special hospitality and provided with rehabilitation and the necessary support," he said.

The ambassador added that Ukraine would never forget Azerbaijan's support.