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    Azerbaijani chargé d'affaires meets Canadian MP Gurbux Saini

    Foreign policy
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 19:55
    Azerbaijani chargé d'affaires meets Canadian MP Gurbux Saini

    Azerbaijan's Chargé d'Affaires in Canada Vusal Suleymanov has met Canadian MP Gurbux Saini, with the sides discussing issues of mutual interest.

    According to Report, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Canada said this in a post on X.

    Suleymanov said he was pleased to meet Saini, a member of the Canada-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Friendship Group.

    The embassy noted that the meeting featured a cordial and constructive exchange of views on issues of mutual interest.

    Vusal Suleymanov Gurbux Saini Azerbaijan-Canada relations
    Azərbaycanla Kanada arasında qarşılıqlı maraq doğuran məsələlər müzakirə olunub
    Азербайджанский дипломат и канадский парламентарий обсудили вопросы сотрудничества
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