Azerbaijani chargé d'affaires meets Canadian MP Gurbux Saini
Foreign policy
- 12 October, 2026
- 19:55
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Azerbaijan's Chargé d'Affaires in Canada Vusal Suleymanov has met Canadian MP Gurbux Saini, with the sides discussing issues of mutual interest.
According to Report, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Canada said this in a post on X.
Suleymanov said he was pleased to meet Saini, a member of the Canada-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Friendship Group.
The embassy noted that the meeting featured a cordial and constructive exchange of views on issues of mutual interest.
It was a pleasure meeting with Honorable Saini Gurbux, MP and a member of the Canada-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Friendship Group. Thank you for the warm and constructive exchange on issues of mutual interest. 🇦🇿 🤝 🇨🇦 https://t.co/uB08M92NhV— Azerbaijan in Canada (@AzEmbCanada) October 12, 2026
Azərbaycanla Kanada arasında qarşılıqlı maraq doğuran məsələlər müzakirə olunub
Азербайджанский дипломат и канадский парламентарий обсудили вопросы сотрудничества
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