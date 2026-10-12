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Azerbaijan's Chargé d'Affaires in Canada Vusal Suleymanov has met Canadian MP Gurbux Saini, with the sides discussing issues of mutual interest.

According to Report, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Canada said this in a post on X.

Suleymanov said he was pleased to meet Saini, a member of the Canada-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Friendship Group.

The embassy noted that the meeting featured a cordial and constructive exchange of views on issues of mutual interest.