Škoda Group plans manufacturing and maintenance facility in Baku

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Škoda Group plans to establish a manufacturing and maintenance facility in Baku that could also serve other markets in the Caucasus and Central Asia in the future.

According to Report, Tomáš Ignačák, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Škoda Group, said this during a meeting between Czech Minister of Transport Ivan Bednárik and representatives of Azerbaijan's AZCON holding company.

The meeting was attended by Shahin Babayev, Chairman of AZCON, Vusal Aslanov, Chairman of Baku Metropolitan, and Rovshan Rustamov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways.

During the meeting, the Czech delegation presented Škoda Group's offering focused on the modernization of metro and suburban rail transport, including opportunities for long-term industrial cooperation.

An important part of the proposal is the planned investment in a joint venture with a local partner. The project envisages the gradual localization of manufacturing and maintenance activities, the transfer of European technological know-how and the involvement of Azerbaijani suppliers.

Its aim is to develop local industrial capabilities, create skilled jobs and support the training of technical specialists.

"Azerbaijan offers promising opportunities for the development of transport infrastructure, and we want to be part of its modernization. Our ambition is not only to supply modern vehicles, but also to build long-term cooperation with local partners in the areas of maintenance, technology and education. Such a model can contribute not only to improving the quality of public transport, but also to creating skilled jobs and developing local industry," Ignačák said.

Škoda Group, a manufacturer of comprehensive public transport solutions, has a portfolio of modern vehicles that comply with all European regulations and standards.

After more than 165 years in existence, Škoda, the direct successor to the engineering works founded by Count Waldstein in 1859, is a leading European manufacturer in the field of transport engineering.

The Group manufactures a wide range of public transport vehicles and components, including low-floor trams, commuter trains, metro trains, electric buses and trolleybuses, as well as control and propulsion systems for transport systems.

Škoda Group employs 10,000 people across several production plants in the Czech Republic, Finland and Türkiye. It also has business units in Germany, Italy, Austria, Belgium, Poland, Hungary and Ukraine.

In 2025, the company recorded revenues of EUR 1.45 billion and an EBITDA of EUR 143 million, including TEMSA.

Škoda Group is part of PPF Group, a privately held investment holding company operating in 25 countries across Europe, North America and Asia.

PPF Group invests in telecommunications, media, financial services, real estate, e-commerce, industry, biotechnology and other sectors. As of December 31, 2025, it held assets worth EUR 42.6 billion and employed approximately 37,000 people worldwide.