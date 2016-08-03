President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Minister of Information and Communications Technology of the Islamic Republic of Iran, co-chairman of Azerbaijan-Iran State Commission on Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Cooperation Mahmoud Vaezi.

Report informs, the head of state noted that the agenda of the bilateral relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran was very broad and covered almost all areas, adding that very good results were achieved. President Ilham Aliyev praised the activity of Mahmoud Vaezi and his role in expanding ties between the two countries. The head of state stressed the importance of the presidents` valuable recommendations in terms of strengthening relations between the two countries. President Ilham Aliyev noted with pleasure his recent official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani`s forthcoming official visit to Azerbaijan, and described this as a good sign of high-level and dynamic development of relations between the two countries.

Mahmoud Vaezi extended sincere greetings of President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani to the head of state. The Iranian Minister hailed the role of President Ilham Aliyev in enhancing the bilateral relations and friendly ties between the two countries.

At the meeting, the sides discussed political and economic ties between the two countries and cooperation in the Caspian Sea, as well as exchanged views over the prospects for relations in energy, oil-gas, transport, investment making, finance, banking, agricultural, tourism and healthcare fields.

The head of state thanked for the greetings of President Hassan Rouhani, and asked the Minister to communicate his greetings to the Iranian President.