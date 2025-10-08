Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    President Ilham Aliyev received Croatian parliamentary delegation

    08 October, 2025
    President Ilham Aliyev received Croatian parliamentary delegation

    On October 8, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a Croatian delegation led by Gordan Jandroković, Speaker of the Parliament, Report informs.

    Noting that this was his first visit to Azerbaijan, the Speaker of the Croatian Parliament stated that the beauty of the capital Baku had made a deep impression on him.

    Gordan Jandroković congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his contributions and service to the Azerbaijani state and people. He also extended his congratulations regarding the outcomes achieved in Washington toward advancing the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

    Stating that relations between Azerbaijan and Croatia are at a high level, Jandroković emphasized the existing opportunities for further expanding interparliamentary ties. He noted the activities of interparliamentary friendship groups in both countries and underlined the importance of strengthening cooperation between various parliamentary committees.

    Expressing gratitude for the congratulations, President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the historic significance of the agreements reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

    The head of state praised the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Croatia. He underscored that Croatia has consistently supported the development of Azerbaijan's relations with the European Union and NATO.

    During the meeting, they stated that bilateral relations are developing based on principles of friendship and partnership with ample opportunities existing for cooperation in energy, investments, tourism, and other fields. They also discussed the prospects for advancing relations within international parliamentary organizations.

