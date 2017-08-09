President Ilham Aliyev receives chairman of State Border Committee of Belarus

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received chairman of the State Border Committee of the Republic of Belarus Anatoly Lappo.
Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.
Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received chairman of the State Border Committee of the Republic of Belarus Anatoly Lappo.
Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.
News DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook