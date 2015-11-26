President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by member of French government Andre Vallini

Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Secretary of State for Territorial Reform at the French Ministry of Decentralisation and Public Service, member of the government Andre Vallini, Report informs.

Saying that the two countries enjoy strong friendly relations, Andre Vallini noted that these relations have become even stronger thanks to personal ties of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and French President Francois Hollande.

President Ilham Aliyev once again offered his condolences to the people of France over the terrorist attacks in Paris. Recalling two visits of French President Francois Hollande to Azerbaijan and his numerous visits to France, the head of state described this as a good sign of the bilateral relations.

Andre Vallini said he was touched by President Ilham Aliyev`s condolences over the Paris terrorist attacks, adding that from the first day of his arrival he has seen people laying flowers and wreaths outside the French Embassy in Baku as they pay tribute to the victims of the terrorist attacks. He said he has also read messages in which the people of Azerbaijan say their thoughts are with France. Andre Vallini said all this testified to President Ilham Aliyev`s and the Azerbaijani people`s sharing the grief of the people of France.

The sides discussed the issues of the development of Azerbaijani-French relations in a variety of areas, including politics, economy, energy, space industry, defence, education and culture.