President Ilham Aliyev phones Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan on February 26.

Report informs, the head of state congratulated President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his birthday, and wished him robust health and success in his activity for the prosperity of the brotherly people of Turkey.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanked President Ilham Aliyev for his attention and congratulations.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan once again condemned the killing by the Armenians of innocent people in Khojaly genocide, and offered his condolences to the President and people of Azerbaijan.

The head of state thanked for the condolences.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed their confidence that the friendly and brotherly ties between the two countries will continue to develop successfully.