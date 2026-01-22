Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    President Ilham Aliyev participates in panel session as part of World Economic Forum

    Foreign policy
    • 22 January, 2026
    • 08:01
    President Ilham Aliyev participates in panel session as part of World Economic Forum

    As part of the World Economic Forum, President of the United States Donald Trump delivered a special address in Davos on January 21, Report's correspondent in Davos informs.

    This was followed by a panel session held with the participation of Donald Trump.

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his daughter Leyla Aliyeva participated in the event.

    President Ilham Aliyev Leyla Aliyeva Davos World Economic Forum - 2026 President Donald Trump
    Photo
    İlham Əliyev Ümumdünya İqtisadi Forumu çərçivəsində panel iclasda iştirak edib
    Photo
    Президент Ильхам Алиев принял участие в панельном заседании в рамках ВЭФ в Давосе

    Latest News

    09:22

    WSJ: US seeking regime change in Cuba after ousting Venezuela's Maduro

    Other countries
    09:17

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (22.01.2026)

    Finance
    09:09

    Moody's: Azerbaijan's fiscal position remains robust

    Finance
    09:06

    AFFA President congratulates Qarabag on Eintracht victory

    Football
    09:02

    Moody's: Easing of tensions between Armenia, Azerbaijan started to yield tangible effects

    Finance
    08:54

    Moody's: Azerbaijan's public debt won't exceed 24% of GDP in 2026-2027

    Finance
    08:51

    Moody's: Azerbaijan's current account surplus expected at 5% of GDP in 2026

    Finance
    08:43

    Gurban Gurbanov: 'I'm very happy for Azerbaijani football'

    Football
    08:35
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev meets Chief Executive Officer of Vitol in Davos

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed