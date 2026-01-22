President Ilham Aliyev participates in panel session as part of World Economic Forum
Foreign policy
22 January, 2026
- 08:01
As part of the World Economic Forum, President of the United States Donald Trump delivered a special address in Davos on January 21, Report's correspondent in Davos informs.
This was followed by a panel session held with the participation of Donald Trump.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his daughter Leyla Aliyeva participated in the event.
