Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Antalya Diplomacy Forum US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Antalya Diplomacy Forum US-Iran talks

    President Ilham Aliyev met with Transitional President of Syria in Antalya

    Foreign policy
    • 17 April, 2026
    • 11:28
    President Ilham Aliyev met with Transitional President of Syria in Antalya

    On April 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Ahmed al-Sharaa, Transitional President of the Syrian Arab Republic, in Antalya, Report informs.

    During the conversation, the two leaders fondly recalled their meetings during Ahmed al-Sharaa's visit to Azerbaijan last year, as well as within the framework of the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

    They emphasized that concrete steps have been taken to develop relations between the two countries following the changes that occurred in Syria.

    Touching upon the importance of cooperation in the energy sector, they highlighted the significance of implementing the project to export Azerbaijani gas to Syria via Turkish territory. It was noted that this project would contribute to Syria's energy security and play an important role in the country's overall development.

    Ahmed al-Sharaa once again expressed his gratitude to the head of state for the support provided by Azerbaijan to Syria.

    During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral relations and other issues of mutual interest. The role of reciprocal visits and contacts at various levels in developing relations was emphasized.

    They expressed concern over the existing tensions in the region and stressed the importance of resolving the conflict through diplomatic means.

    President Ilham Aliyev invited Ahmed al-Sharaa to visit Azerbaijan.

    The invitation was gratefully accepted.

    Ilham Aliyev Ahmed al-Sharaa
    Photo
    İlham Əliyevin Antalyada Suriyanın keçid dövrü Prezidenti ilə görüşü olub - YENİLƏNİB
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    Ильхам Алиев встретился в Анталье с президентом Сирии на переходный период - ОБНОВЛЕНО

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