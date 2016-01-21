President Ilham Aliyev met with European Commission Vice-President for Energy Union

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with the European Commission Vice-President for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic in Davos.

Report informs, they expressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union in various areas, including in the field of energy.

The sides stressed the importance of Azerbaijan`s role in ensuring energy security of Europe, and the significance of the Southern Gas Corridor in this regard.

Successful realization of the Southern Gas Corridor project was emphasized, and the European Commission`s full support for the implementation of this project was stressed during the meeting.