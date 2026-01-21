President Ilham Aliyev met with President of the State of Israel in Davos
- 21 January, 2026
- 13:16
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog in Davos on January 21, Report informs.
During the conversation, they recalled President Isaac Herzog's visits to Azerbaijan and his meetings with the head of state.
The successful development of Azerbaijan–Israel relations across various fields was emphasized. They noted that there are excellent opportunities to expand cooperation in the economic, trade, energy, and other sectors.
The Presidents of Azerbaijan and Israel discussed matters related to the prospects of cooperation.
