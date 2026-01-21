Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    President Ilham Aliyev met with President of the State of Israel in Davos

    Foreign policy
    • 21 January, 2026
    • 13:16
    President Ilham Aliyev met with President of the State of Israel in Davos

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog in Davos on January 21, Report informs.

    During the conversation, they recalled President Isaac Herzog's visits to Azerbaijan and his meetings with the head of state.

    The successful development of Azerbaijan–Israel relations across various fields was emphasized. They noted that there are excellent opportunities to expand cooperation in the economic, trade, energy, and other sectors.

    The Presidents of Azerbaijan and Israel discussed matters related to the prospects of cooperation.

    Ilham Aliyev Isaac Herzog Davos
    Photo
    İlham Əliyev Davosda israilli həmkarı ilə görüşüb
    Photo
    Ильхам Алиев и Ицхак Герцог обсудили развитие сотрудничества в энергетике

    Latest News

    13:30

    Azerbaijan sees growth in juice production and overall food output

    Business
    13:16
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev met with President of the State of Israel in Davos

    Foreign policy
    13:11

    President Ilham Aliyev: By joining the Board of Peace, Azerbaijan will share its noble mission

    Foreign policy
    13:03

    Azerbaijan, Jordan mull promising areas of economic co-op

    Business
    13:01
    Photo

    Presidents of Azerbaijan and United States exchange letters on establishment of Board of Peace

    Foreign policy
    12:46

    Dell Technologies to participate in creation of supercomputer center in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    12:32

    Azerbaijan's revenues from petroleum coke exports almost quadrupled

    Energy
    12:25
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev meets with President of Dell Technologies for Europe, Middle East and Africa in Davos

    Foreign policy
    12:17

    Public hearing on mine action proposed in Azerbaijan's parliament

    Milli Majlis
    All News Feed