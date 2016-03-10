President Ilham Aliyev met with Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has met with President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili. The successful development of the relations between the two countries in different areas was stressed at the meeting. They said the execution of the agreements reached and decisions adopted during high-level meetings contributed to the strengthening of the bilateral ties.

The presidents emphasized the significance of global projects implemented by the two countries in terms of the expansion of the regional cooperation. They said friendship and good neighbourly relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia had ancient history and traditions. The sides pointed to good opportunities for further enhancing strategic friendly ties.

President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili said he was impressed by development processes in Azerbaijan.

The sides noted the excellent organization of the Global Baku Forum held by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center. It was noted that the forum created a good opportunity for discussing international and regional issues. The sides also stressed the importance of the event in terms of the development of cooperation between countries.