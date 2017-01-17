 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev met with Chief Executive Officer of SUEZ in Davos

    Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today met with Chief Executive Officer of SUEZ Environnement Company Jean-Louis Chaussade in Davos.

    the press service of President of Azerbaijan reported. 

    They hailed Azerbaijan-France relations as excellent. SUEZ Environnement Company`s contribution to huge projects carried out by French companies in Azerbaijan was underlined. The implementation of a number of successful projects was hailed.

    The sides also exchanged views on prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and SUEZ Environnement Company.

