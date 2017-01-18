President Ilham Aliyev met with Chief Executive Officer of Palantir Technologies - UPDATED

***11:39
Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today met with Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Palantir Technologies Alex Karp in Davos.
Report informs, the press service of President of Azerbaijan reported.
Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Palantir Technologies Alex Karp underlined the company's interest in cooperating with Azerbaijan.
During the conversation, they exchanged views on the possibilities of cooperation with Azerbaijan.
