President Ilham Aliyev met with Chief Executive Officer of Palantir Technologies - UPDATED

    Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today met with Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Palantir Technologies Alex Karp in Davos.

    Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Palantir Technologies Alex Karp underlined the company's interest in cooperating with Azerbaijan.

    During the conversation, they exchanged views on the possibilities of cooperation with Azerbaijan.

