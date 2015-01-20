 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev met the chairman of the Munich Security Conference

    The parties exchanged views over a range of issues

    Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met chairman of the Munich Security Conference Wolfgang Friedrich Ischinger, Report informs.
    The Munich Security Conference`s contribution to regional security and international cooperation was stressed during the meeting.
    The parties exchanged views over a range of issues.

