President Ilham Aliyev met Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab in Davos, Report informs.

Klaus Schwab praised cooperation between the World Economic Forum and Azerbaijan, and stressed the importance of participation of President Ilham Aliyev in the Forum.

The Head of State hailed cooperation between the World Economic Forum and Azerbaijan, and noted that he was interested in expanding ties even further. The Azerbaijani President said this Forum created conditions for all participating sides to boost the cooperation.

The parties exchanged views on Azerbaijan`s successes gained in the field of international cooperation and its prospects, development of the non-oil sector in the country, global crisis and processes in this regard.