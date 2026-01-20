Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    President Ilham Aliyev meets CEO of Carlsberg Group in Davos

    20 January, 2026
    President Ilham Aliyev meets CEO of Carlsberg Group in Davos

    On January 19, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Jacob Aarup-Andersen, Chief Executive Officer of Carlsberg Group, in Davos, Report's correspondent from Davos informs.

    During the meeting, the sides noted that a number of projects have already been implemented to ensure the production of fully locally sourced products.

    In this regard, discussions touched upon the operation of the barley malt processing facility in Imishli, which serves as a key raw material for beer production. They also stated that the production of packaging materials is expected to be fully localized in the future.

    Jacob Aarup-Andersen highlighted that exports of products manufactured by Carlsberg Group in Azerbaijan recorded a significant increase in 2025.

    Satisfaction was expressed with the favorable conditions created in Azerbaijan for foreign investors.

