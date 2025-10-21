President Ilham Aliyev: Kazakhstan is confidently moving toward development and modernization
"Kazakhstan is confidently advancing along the path of development and modernization," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during joint press statement with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Report informs.
"Over the past few years, the reforms carried out by President (Kassym-Jomart Tokayev – ed.), the focus on modernization and the development of modern technologies, including artificial intelligence, demonstrate that Kazakhstan is confidently moving toward development and modernization," the head of state noted, emphasizing that Kazakhstan"s international authority is also growing stronger.
