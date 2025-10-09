Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    President Ilham Aliyev is attending informal dinner of CIS heads of state in Dushanbe

    Foreign policy
    09 October, 2025
    19:22
    President Ilham Aliyev is attending informal dinner of CIS heads of state in Dushanbe

    On October 9, the heads of state of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) were invited to an informal dinner in Dushanbe. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is participating in the event, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    Prezident İlham Əliyev Düşənbədə MDB dövlət başçılarının qeyri-rəsmi şam yeməyində iştirak edir
    Президент Ильхам Алиев принимает участие в неофициальном ужине глав государств СНГ в Душанбе

