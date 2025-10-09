President Ilham Aliyev is attending informal dinner of CIS heads of state in Dushanbe
On October 9, the heads of state of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) were invited to an informal dinner in Dushanbe. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is participating in the event, Report informs via AZERTAC.
