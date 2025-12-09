Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    President Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one and expanded meetings with Speaker of National Council of Slovakia

    Foreign policy
    • 09 December, 2025
    • 13:52
    President Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one and expanded meetings with Speaker of National Council of Slovakia

    On December 9, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held one-on-one and expanded meetings with Richard Raši, Speaker of the National Council of the Slovak Republic, in Bratislava, Report informs.

    The Speaker of the National Council welcomed the President of Azerbaijan.

    President Ilham Aliyev signed the guest book.

    Slovakia Ilham Aliyev Richard Raši
    Photo
    İlham Əliyevin Slovakiya Milli Şurasının sədri ilə təkbətək və geniş tərkibdə görüşləri olub
    Photo
    Состоялись встречи Ильхама Алиева с председателем Нацсовета Словакии один на один и расширенном составе

    Latest News

    14:47
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Egypt discuss expanding cultural cooperation

    Cultural policy
    14:43

    Elchin Amirbayov briefs Brussels on mines, regional transport projects

    Foreign policy
    14:29

    Germany Trade & Invest: Azerbaijan to become even more attractive to investors in 2026

    Business
    14:23
    Photo

    King of Bahrain expresses special gratitude to Azerbaijan for its participation in festival

    Foreign policy
    14:23

    Indonesian president to visit Russia on Dec. 10

    Region
    13:59

    Ukrainian president to meet with Pope Leo

    Region
    13:52
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one and expanded meetings with Speaker of National Council of Slovakia

    Foreign policy
    13:49
    Photo

    Ambassador: Moldova considering broad range of cooperation with Azerbaijan in gas sector - INTERVIEW

    Energy
    13:47

    Fire at building in Indonesia's capital kills 20

    Other countries
    All News Feed