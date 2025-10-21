President Ilham Aliyev highlights Kazakhstan's unwavering support for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity

Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    President Ilham Aliyev emphasized Kazakhstan's steadfast support for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    Speaking at the second meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Supreme Interstate Council, President Ilham Aliyev stated: "For many years, when our lands were under occupation, Kazakhstan consistently expressed support for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Both in bilateral formats and through signed documents, as well as in Kazakhstan's stance within international organizations, we have always felt this support, and we are very grateful for it."

