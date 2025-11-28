President Ilham Aliyev extends condolences to Chinese President Xi Jinping
Foreign policy
28 November, 2025
- 16:08
President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to the President of the People"s Republic of China, Xi Jinping.
According to Report, the letter reads:
"Dear Mr. President,
We were deeply saddened by the news of the loss of many lives in the devastating fire that broke out in an apartment complex in Hong Kong.
In connection with this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my profound condolences to you, to the families and loved ones of those who perished, and to the friendly people of China, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured."
