Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    President Ilham Aliyev extends condolences to Chinese President Xi Jinping

    Foreign policy
    • 28 November, 2025
    • 16:08
    President Ilham Aliyev extends condolences to Chinese President Xi Jinping

    President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to the President of the People"s Republic of China, Xi Jinping.

    According to Report, the letter reads:

    "Dear Mr. President,

    We were deeply saddened by the news of the loss of many lives in the devastating fire that broke out in an apartment complex in Hong Kong.

    In connection with this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my profound condolences to you, to the families and loved ones of those who perished, and to the friendly people of China, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured."

    Ilham Aliyev Xi Jinping condolences Hong Kong fire
    Prezident İlham Əliyev Çin Sədrinə başsağlığı verib
    Президент Ильхам Алиев выразил соболезнования председателю КНР Си Цзиньпину

    Latest News

    16:20
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's IRIA signs memorandum with Kazakhstan's Astana Hub

    ICT
    16:08

    President Ilham Aliyev extends condolences to Chinese President Xi Jinping

    Foreign policy
    16:03

    Azerbaijan and Jordan discuss expanding cooperation across key sectors

    Foreign policy
    15:58

    Military expert: Azerbaijan - model for Central Asian countries in terms of military rearmament

    Military
    15:38

    Azerbaijan, China mull prospects for co-op in capital market

    Finance
    15:31

    Life insurance premiums in Azerbaijan grow 16.5% in ten months

    Finance
    15:21

    SOCAR Polymer boosts exports to $223M in ten months

    Energy
    15:13

    Azerbaijan's non-life insurance premiums rise nearly 9% in ten months

    Finance
    15:12

    SOCAR's department exports over $344M in non-oil products in ten months

    Energy
    All News Feed