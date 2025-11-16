President Ilham Aliyev: Development of the Middle Corridor holds strategic importance for Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries

"Today, Azerbaijan and Central Asia serve as a vital link and bridge between East and West, North and South. The development of the Middle Corridor holds strategic importance for our countries," President Ilham Aliyev stated at the 7th Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia in Tashkent, Report informs via AZERTAC.

"Joint efforts to modernize transport and logistics infrastructure, synchronize and digitize customs procedures open broad opportunities for increasing cargo volumes, strengthening economic resilience, and expanding engagement in international markets," the head of state noted, adding that over the past three years, cargo transportation along the Middle Corridor through Azerbaijan has increased by 90 percent.