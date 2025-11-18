Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 think tanks Azerbaijan-US
    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Sultan of Oman

    Foreign policy
    • 18 November, 2025
    • 11:44
    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Sultan of Oman

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Sultan of Oman, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The letter reads:

    "Your Majesty,

    On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, your entire people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Sultanate of Oman.

    On this festive day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Oman everlasting peace and prosperity."

    İlham Əliyev Oman Sultanını təbrik edib
    Ильхам Алиев поздравил Султана Омана

