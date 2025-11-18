President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Sultan of Oman
Foreign policy
- 18 November, 2025
- 11:44
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Sultan of Oman, Report informs via AZERTAC.
The letter reads:
"Your Majesty,
On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, your entire people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Sultanate of Oman.
On this festive day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Oman everlasting peace and prosperity."
Latest News
12:59
John DiPirro: Implementation of TRIPP corridor is crucial for South CaucasusForeign policy
12:36
Witkoff to visit TürkiyeOther countries
12:35
US State Department official visits Georgia to discuss Trump RouteRegion
12:33
John E. Herbst hails TRIPP as Trump's key contribution to Baku-Yerevan peaceForeign policy
12:15
Azerbaijan boosts crude oil exports to Italy by almost 30%Energy
12:14
Bokhari: Azerbaijan's geographic location makes it key player in regional securityForeign policy
12:07
Farid Shafiyev: US interest in South Caucasus risingForeign policy
11:52
Farhad Mammadov: Specific dates for Armenian public representatives' visit to Azerbaijan already determinedForeign policy
11:49