    Azerbaijan's embassy in Bahrain to open in 2026

    Foreign policy
    • 26 December, 2025
    • 18:05
    Azerbaijan's embassy in Bahrain to open in 2026

    Azerbaijan's embassy in Bahrain will open in 2026, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a year-end press conference.

    Report quotes him as saying similar plans exist with regard to other countries as well, but this information will not be disclosed until all procedures are completed.

    In October of this year, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order to establish the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Manama, the capital of Bahrain.

