Azerbaijan's embassy in Bahrain to open in 2026
Foreign policy
- 26 December, 2025
- 18:05
Azerbaijan's embassy in Bahrain will open in 2026, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a year-end press conference.
Report quotes him as saying similar plans exist with regard to other countries as well, but this information will not be disclosed until all procedures are completed.
In October of this year, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order to establish the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Manama, the capital of Bahrain.
Latest News
19:39
Pashinyan: Armenia expects progress on borders with Azerbaijan and Türkiye in 2026Region
19:19
Russia attacks one of Kharkiv's busiest roads leaving casualties, cars on fireOther countries
19:05
Baku: Release of Armenian citizens to be only within legal frameworkForeign policy
18:59
Foreign Minister: Azerbaijan sees no risks to region in TRIPP projectForeign policy
18:51
Bayramov says visit to Armenia for EPC Summit not on Ilham Aliyev's scheduleForeign policy
18:38
Foreign Minister: Issue of Western Azerbaijan cannot be interpreted as territorial claim against ArmeniaForeign policy
18:28
Bayramov says he could visit Armenia if Azerbaijan's interests require itDomestic policy
18:18
Leyla Aliyeva meets with elderly citizens at 'Yasha' CenterSocial security
18:15