Bayramov: Azerbaijan open to expanding trade ties with Armenia

Following the start of petroleum product supplies, Azerbaijan does not rule out expanding trade and economic relations with Armenia in other areas as well, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a year-end press conference.

According to Report, the minister emphasized that trade relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia are effectively being built from scratch, and that Baku is ready to consider proposals from Yerevan.

"The proposal to export petroleum products was accepted, and supplies have begun. We consider it possible to expand trade ties," Bayramov said.

The minister also noted that reactions in Armenia to imports from Azerbaijan have been mixed.

"On the one hand, the exports were received positively; on the other hand, they caused a certain degree of dissatisfaction. There are also calls within Armenian society against supplies from Azerbaijan," Bayramov emphasized.