    Bayramov: European Parliament's anti-Azerbaijan actions unfounded

    Foreign policy
    • 26 December, 2025
    • 17:57
    The European Parliament's campaign-like activities against Azerbaijan are considered unjust and based on unfounded claims, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said while answering journalists' questions at the ministry's year-end press conference, as quoted by Report.

    He noted that resolutions targeting Azerbaijan have been adopted in the European Parliament: "If we talk about Europe-Azerbaijan relations, there are numerous institutions involved. I would highlight the European Parliament and the PACE as institutions that mostly shape a negative agenda. The Azerbaijani Milli Majlis has responded to the European Parliament's latest resolution."

    The minister stressed that some EU institutions remain interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan: "We have responded immediately. If, as a result of this campaign, they adjust their intentions and any cooperation slows down, there is nothing we can do. If there is genuine interest in open cooperation, we will continue. EU countries are beneficial for Azerbaijan. We consider the European Parliament's campaign-like actions unjust and based on unfounded claims."

    European Parliament Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov
    Ceyhun Bayramov: Avroparlamentin fəaliyyətini real faktlara əsaslanmayan ittihamlar kimi qiymətləndiririk
    Джейхун Байрамов: Обвинения Европарламента в отношении Азербайджана не подкреплены фактами

