President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Republic Day

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Report informs via AZERTAC.

The letter reads:

"Dear Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to convey to you, and through you, to the brotherly people of your country, my sincerest congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Republic Day.

The brilliant successes achieved by Kazakhstan in every field, its economic development, the improvement of the well-being of its population, and its high prestige in the international arena are the results of the significant reforms implemented under your leadership and your tireless efforts.

The common historical and cultural roots of our peoples are among the primary factors shaping our interstate cooperation. Relations between our brotherly countries are developing in the spirit of mutual trust and high respect. The "Treaty on Strategic Partnership and Allied Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Kazakhstan," the 20th anniversary of which we marked this year, vividly reflects the strategic nature of our interstate relations.

The intensity of our political contacts, the presence of mutual understanding at the highest level, and active dialogue create a favorable ground for deepening our cooperation in various fields, particularly in trade and economic relations, energy - including green energy - transport, investment, information technologies, cultural and humanitarian spheres, and other areas.

The results achieved, the agreements reached, and the documents signed during my recent state visit to your brotherly country are a clear manifestation of our unwavering will and determination to further deepen our relations.

I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts successfully in the future to strengthen the brotherhood, reliable strategic partnership, and alliance between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, as well as to comprehensively expand our cooperation.

On this joyous day, I wish you good health, happiness, and success in your high state activities, and lasting peace, prosperity, and abundance to the brotherly people of Kazakhstan."