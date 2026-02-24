President Ilham Aliyev congratulates his Estonian counterpart
- 24 February, 2026
- 11:47
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Estonia Alar Karis.
According to Report, the letter reads:
"Esteemed Mr. President,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Estonia – Independence Day.
I believe that the ties of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Estonia will continue to develop and expand in line with the interests of our peoples.
On this festive day, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and the people of Estonia everlasting peace and prosperity."
