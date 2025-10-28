President Ilham Aliyev congratulates his Czech counterpart
- 28 October, 2025
- 12:03
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to his Czech counterpart Petr Pavel, according to Report.
The letter reads:
"Dear Mr. President,
On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Czech Republic.
I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts to strengthen interstate relations between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic and to expand our cooperation in areas of mutual interest for the well-being of our peoples.
I convey my best regards to you and wish your people lasting peace and prosperity."
