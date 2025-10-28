Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates his Czech counterpart

    Foreign policy
    • 28 October, 2025
    • 12:03
    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates his Czech counterpart

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to his Czech counterpart Petr Pavel, according to Report.

    The letter reads:

    "Dear Mr. President,

    On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Czech Republic.

    I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts to strengthen interstate relations between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic and to expand our cooperation in areas of mutual interest for the well-being of our peoples.

    I convey my best regards to you and wish your people lasting peace and prosperity."

    Ilham Aliyev Petr Pavel Congratulations
    Azərbaycan lideri çexiyalı həmkarını milli bayram münasibətilə təbrik edib
    Президент Азербайджана поздравил чешского коллегу с национальным праздником

    Latest News

    12:24

    Roman Andarak: Azerbaijan provided $15M in humanitarian aid to Ukraine's energy system

    Region
    12:10

    Vusal Gurbanov: AI-based control models to become new insurance standard

    Finance
    12:08

    EOC president hails Baku 2015 as milestone for European sport

    Individual sports
    12:07
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev visits water filter production facility in Sabirabad

    Domestic policy
    12:03

    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates his Czech counterpart

    Foreign policy
    11:59
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Israel discuss cooperation in science and education

    Education and science
    11:51

    CBA official: InsurTech boosts cooperation among Turkic states

    Finance
    11:47

    Azerbaijan, Belarus advance agro-town project in Gizil Kangarli village

    Domestic policy
    11:42

    Azerbaijan's bank assets rise to 56.1B manats

    Finance
    All News Feed