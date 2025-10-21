President Ilham Aliyev concludes state visit to Kazakhstan
Foreign policy
- 21 October, 2025
- 19:48
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev concluded his state visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan on October 21, Report informs.
A guard of honor was lined up for the Azerbaijani President at Astana International Airport.
President Ilham Aliyev was seen off by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
