    President Ilham Aliyev concludes state visit to Kazakhstan

    Foreign policy
    • 21 October, 2025
    • 19:48
    President Ilham Aliyev concludes state visit to Kazakhstan

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev concluded his state visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan on October 21, Report informs.

    A guard of honor was lined up for the Azerbaijani President at Astana International Airport.

    President Ilham Aliyev was seen off by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    Prezident İlham Əliyevin Qazaxıstana dövlət səfəri başa çatıb
    Завершился государственный визит президента Ильхама Алиева в Казахстан

