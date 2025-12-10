Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    President Ilham Aliyev concludes official visit to Slovakia

    Foreign policy
    • 10 December, 2025
    • 08:24
    President Ilham Aliyev concludes official visit to Slovakia

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev completed his official visit to the Slovak Republic on December 9, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at Bratislava's Milan Štefánik International Airport.

    President Ilham Aliyev was seen off by Peter Vodráška, Chief of Staff of the Office of the President of the Slovak Republic, and other officials.

    President Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan Slovakia
    Photo
    Prezident İlham Əliyevin Slovakiyaya rəsmi səfəri başa çatıb
    Photo
    Завершился официальный визит президента Ильхама Алиева в Словакию

    Latest News

    09:05

    Merz: Peace with Azerbaijan opens door for Armenia's closer ties with the EU

    Foreign policy
    09:03
    Photo

    Azerbaijani pavilion generated great interest at exhibition in US

    Cultural policy
    08:51

    Pashinyan: TRIPP may become important component of Middle Corridor

    Region
    08:41
    Photo

    Testimonies heard at Ruben Vardanyan's trial

    Incident
    08:36
    Photo

    Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits exhibition of Turkmen national cuisine

    Cultural policy
    08:31
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of Awaza branch of Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship in Turkmenistan

    Foreign policy
    08:27
    Video

    President Ilham Aliyev shares post over his visit to Slovakia

    Foreign policy
    08:24
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev concludes official visit to Slovakia

    Foreign policy
    08:17

    Zelenskyy says new version of peace plan will be handed over to US on Wednesday

    Other countries
    All News Feed