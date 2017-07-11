 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev completes his Turkey visit

    President Ilham Aliyev was seen of by high-ranking Turkish officials

    Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today completed his visit to the Republic of Turkey.

    Report informs, a guard of honor was lined up for the Azerbaijani President at Ataturk International Airport in Istanbul, which was decorated with national flags of the two countries.

    The chief of the guard of honor reported to the President of Azerbaijan.

    The heads of state saluted the guard of honor.

    President Ilham Aliyev was seen of by high-ranking Turkish officials.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi