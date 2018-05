Baku. 25 April . REPORT.AZ/ "Turkey is beside Azerbaijan in the settlement of the Azerbaijani-Armenian, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Azerbaijan also supports Turkey in all international issues".

Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev said at a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart .Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The head of state congratulated Turkish people on successful completion of the Operation Olive Branch.