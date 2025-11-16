President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan's accession to Central Asian states' cooperation format will strengthen interaction across vast geographical area
Foreign policy
- 16 November, 2025
- 12:13
"I would like to thank my esteemed colleagues for the decision on Azerbaijan"s accession to the cooperation format of the Central Asian states," President Ilham Aliyev stated at the 7th Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia in Tashkent, Report informs via AZERTAC.
"This decision once again confirms the friendly and fraternal nature of our relations and will serve to strengthen cooperation and interaction across a vast geographical area," the head of state emphasized.
