BP highlights measures to reduce electrical impact on pipelines

Many sections of pipelines run parallel to high-voltage power lines, increasing the risk of damage caused by electrical interference, David Bezhitadze, corrosion and materials engineer at BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Ltd, said at the Asset Integrity, Corrosion and Coatings Conference 2025 held in Baku, according to Report.

He stated that BP is implementing several preventive measures to mitigate these risks. "To ensure safer pipeline operations, we are applying various preventive solutions. These include protection systems powered by renewable energy, special devices that reduce electrical influence, digital monitoring platforms providing real-time pipeline data, and mapping of high-risk points along routes," he noted.

Bezhitadze added that these measures significantly reduce the impact of electrical lines on pipelines, minimize the likelihood of damage, and improve long-term operational reliability.

He also said that these preventive systems are currently being implemented in phases across major pipelines in Azerbaijan.