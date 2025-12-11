Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Minister: Attacks on Caspian Pipeline Consortium reduced Kazakhstan's output by almost 500,000 tons

    Energy
    • 11 December, 2025
    • 12:48
    Minister: Attacks on Caspian Pipeline Consortium reduced Kazakhstan's output by almost 500,000 tons

    The attacks on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) have reduced Kazakhstan's oil production by 480,000 tons, but the 2025 plan will be met, Kazakhstan's Energy Minister, Yerlan Akkenzhenov, told journalists, Report informs referring to Kazakh media.

    He added that the 2026 production plan has not yet been determined, but forecasts suggest it will be lower than in 2025 due to three planned field repairs.

    "As of today, losses since the latest CPC attack amount to 480,000 tons, from November 29 to the present day. There are no plans yet for next year; we haven't finalized them. Naturally, there will be a reduction; three repairs at major fields are planned, and the plans will be adjusted," the minister noted.

    According to Akkenzhenov, Kazakhstan will be able to transport 68 million tons of oil via the CPC by the end of 2025.

    "There's no alternative to the CPC. We planned to pump a record volume of 72 million tons this year, but if we reach 68 million tons, that would be good," he said.

    Nazir: Xəzər Boru Kəməri Konsorsiumuna hücumlar Qazaxıstanın neft hasilatını azaldıb
    Ерлан Аккенженов: Атаки на КТК сократили добычу Казахстана почти на 0,5 млн тонн

