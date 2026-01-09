Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    09 January, 2026
    Iran president calls for 'utmost restraint' in handling protests

    Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday called for "utmost restraint" in handling demonstrations against the rising cost of living, which have lasted for 12 days and in which clashes have been reported in several locations nationwide, Report informs via AFP.

    "Any violent or coercive behaviour should be avoided," said Pezeshkian in a statement on his website, urging "utmost restraint" as well as "dialogue, engagement and listening to the people's demands."

    İran Prezidenti xalqın tələblərini dinləməyin vacib olduğunu bəyan edib
    Пезешкиан считает необходимым прислушаться к требованиям иранского народа

