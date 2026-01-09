Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    NASA chief says Crew-11 mission crew to return from ISS to Earth ahead of schedule

    Other countries
    • 09 January, 2026
    • 08:41
    NASA chief says Crew-11 mission crew to return from ISS to Earth ahead of schedule

    The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has decided to return the crew of the Crew-11 mission from the International Space Station (ISS) to Earth ahead of schedule due to an unspecified health issue affecting one of the astronauts, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said at a press conference on Thursday, Report informs.

    "Their condition is stable," Isaacman said at a press conference.

    Isaacman added that the crew would return to Earth "in the coming days," without specifying an exact date.

    The timing of the early return of the Crew-11 crew from the ISS will be determined as the spacecraft is prepared and will also depend on weather conditions, Isaacman said, adding that this does not constitute an emergency return of the crew.

    He also noted that Russian cosmonauts will provide assistance with operating US systems aboard the ISS if necessary.

    Crew-11 NASA space
    NASA astronavtı səhhətindəki problemə görə Yerə qaytarılacaq
    НАСА решило досрочно вернуть экипаж Crew-11 с МКС из-за проблемы со здоровьем астронавта

    Latest News

    09:34

    CBA currency exchange rates (09.01.2026)

    Finance
    09:24

    US border agent shoots and wounds two people in Portland

    Other countries
    09:20

    UK faces ‘£28B defence funding shortfall', top military chief warns Starmer

    Other countries
    09:08

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (09.01.2026)

    Finance
    09:00

    Musk's X could be banned in Britain over AI chatbot row

    Other countries
    08:50

    Trump says he may meet with Venezuelan opposition politician Machado soon

    Other countries
    08:41

    NASA chief says Crew-11 mission crew to return from ISS to Earth ahead of schedule

    Other countries
    08:32

    Iran president calls for 'utmost restraint' in handling protests

    Region
    08:23

    Russian strikes plunge Ukraine's industrial southeast into blackouts

    Other countries
    All News Feed