Azerbaijan congratulates Burkina Faso on National Day
Foreign policy
- 11 December, 2025
- 12:33
The Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has congratulated Burkina Faso on its National Day, Report informs.
"Our sincere congratulations to the People and the Government of Burkina Faso on the occasion of National Day.
Happy National Day, Burkina Faso!" the MFA said on X.
