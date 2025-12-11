Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Azerbaijan congratulates Burkina Faso on National Day

    Foreign policy
    • 11 December, 2025
    • 12:33
    The Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has congratulated Burkina Faso on its National Day, Report informs.

    "Our sincere congratulations to the People and the Government of Burkina Faso on the occasion of National Day.

    Happy National Day, Burkina Faso!" the MFA said on X.

    Azərbaycan XİN Burkina Fasonu Milli Günü münasibətilə təbrik edib
    МИД Азербайджана поздравил Буркина-Фасо с Национальным днем

