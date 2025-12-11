Azerbaijan's Central Bank freezes Paysis' operations amid investigation into illegal gambling

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has suspended the operations of the payment company Paysis, which is implicated in a gambling case, Report informs referring to the CBA.

The decision was prompted by the initiation of a criminal case by the Anti-Corruption Main Directorate under the Prosecutor General's Office against the company and its management.

They are accused of organizing gambling through online resources and related illegal activities. The case materials have already been submitted to the Baku Court of Grave Crimes for consideration.

The CBA, pursuant to Article 63.1 of the Law "On Payment Services and Payment Systems," ordered the suspension of all payment services, with the exception of refund transactions to users.