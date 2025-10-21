Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan lifts all transit restrictions on goods to Armenia

    President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan lifts all transit restrictions on goods to Armenia

    "Azerbaijan has lifted all restrictions on the transit of goods to Armenia that had been in place since the occupation," said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a joint press statement with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Report informs.

    "I should also note that the first such transit shipment was a consignment of Kazakh grain to Armenia. I believe this is a clear indication that peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia exists not only on paper but also in practice," the President emphasized.

    İlham Əliyev: Azərbaycan Ermənistana yük tranziti ilə bağlı bütün məhdudiyyətləri aradan qaldırıb
    Президент: Азербайджан снял все ограничения на транзит грузов в Армению

