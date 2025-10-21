President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan lifts all transit restrictions on goods to Armenia
- 21 October, 2025
- 13:34
"Azerbaijan has lifted all restrictions on the transit of goods to Armenia that had been in place since the occupation," said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a joint press statement with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Report informs.
"I should also note that the first such transit shipment was a consignment of Kazakh grain to Armenia. I believe this is a clear indication that peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia exists not only on paper but also in practice," the President emphasized.
