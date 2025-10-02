Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of 7th Summit of European Political Community - UPDATED

Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Foreign policy
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 12:48
    The opening ceremony of the 7th Summit of the European Political Community was held in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark.

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event.

    Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen welcomed President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and other heads of state and government attending the Summit.

    This year"s Summit brings together heads of state and government from nearly 50 countries.

    Discussions during plenary sessions and the round tables focus on topics including overall security situation in Europe, the Russia-Ukraine war, economic security, migration, traditional and hybrid threats.

    The European Political Community is an intergovernmental platform aimed at strengthening cooperation in security, economic stability, and democratic governance. It promotes political and economic coordination both within and beyond the European Union, among small and large countries alike. The Community"s goal is to develop political dialogue and cooperation to address common challenges and enhance the security, stability, and prosperity of the European continent.

    İlham Əliyev Kopenhagendə "Avropa Siyasi Birliyi"nin Zirvə toplantısının açılış mərasimində iştirak edib - YENİLƏNİB
    Ильхам Алиев принял участие в церемонии открытия Саммита Европейского политсообщества в Копенгагене - ОБНОВЛЕНО

