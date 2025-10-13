Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit

    President Ilham Aliyev attending Middle East Peace Summit

    Foreign policy
    • 13 October, 2025
    • 14:39
    President Ilham Aliyev attending Middle East Peace Summit

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is on a working visit to Egypt at the invitation of President of the United States Donald Trump and President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to participate in the Middle East Peace Summit.

    According to Report, the Azerbaijani head of state arrived at the International Congress Center in Sharm el-Sheikh, where the summit is being held.

    President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi welcomed President Ilham Aliyev.

    Ilham Aliyev Middle East Peace Summit International Congress Center
    İlham Əliyev Yaxın Şərq Sülh Sammitində iştirak edir
    Президент Ильхам Алиев участвует в Саммите мира на Ближнем Востоке

    Latest News

    14:43

    EU to allocate €100M to Albania, says von der Leyen

    Other countries
    14:39

    President Ilham Aliyev attending Middle East Peace Summit

    Foreign policy
    14:32
    Photo

    Lala Sardarli: Armenian media's claims on exhibition dedicated to Western Azerbaijan unfounded

    Cultural policy
    14:31

    Azerbaijani delegation participating in 71st Annual Session of NATO PA

    Foreign policy
    14:11

    Israeli PM gifts golden peace dove to US President

    Other countries
    14:10
    Photo

    Tree-planting campaign held in Azerbaijan's Khojaly

    Ecology
    14:03

    Azerbaijani multiculturalism now taught at Polish University

    Education and science
    13:49

    Türkiye's leading missile manufacturer opens representative office in Azerbaijan

    Business
    13:41

    IDF confirms release of 20 hostages by Hamas

    Other countries
    All News Feed