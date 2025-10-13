President Ilham Aliyev attending Middle East Peace Summit
Foreign policy
- 13 October, 2025
- 14:39
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is on a working visit to Egypt at the invitation of President of the United States Donald Trump and President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to participate in the Middle East Peace Summit.
According to Report, the Azerbaijani head of state arrived at the International Congress Center in Sharm el-Sheikh, where the summit is being held.
President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi welcomed President Ilham Aliyev.
