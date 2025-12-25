Pashinyan: Armenia ready to take necessary steps to begin exporting products to Azerbaijan
Region
- 25 December, 2025
- 13:45
The Armenian government is ready to take the necessary steps to begin exporting Armenian products to Azerbaijan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a briefing, Report informs via Armenian media.
