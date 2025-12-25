Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Pashinyan: Armenia ready to take necessary steps to begin exporting products to Azerbaijan

    Region
    • 25 December, 2025
    • 13:45
    Pashinyan: Armenia ready to take necessary steps to begin exporting products to Azerbaijan

    The Armenian government is ready to take the necessary steps to begin exporting Armenian products to Azerbaijan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a briefing, Report informs via Armenian media.

    Paşinyan: Azərbaycana məhsul ixracına başlamaq üçün lazımı addımlar atmağa hazırıq
    Пашинян: Армения готова предпринять нужные шаги для начала экспорта продукции в Азербайджан

