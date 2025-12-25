Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    • 25 December, 2025
    • 13:50
    British Embassy in Baku expresses condolences on anniversary of AZAL plane crash

    The British Embassy in Baku has expressed its condolences on the anniversary of the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) aircraft operating flight J2-8243 on the Baku–Grozny route.

    According to Report, the corresponding statement was published on the official page of the British diplomatic mission on the social network X.

    "Today we remember the victims of Azerbaijan Airlines Flight 8243. All of us at the British Embassy in Baku stand with all those affected. Our thoughts remain with the families, survivors and communities touched by this tragedy," the post reads.

    Britaniya səfirliyi AZAL təyyarəsinin qəzaya uğramasının ildönümü ilə bağlı başsağlığı verib
    Посольство Великобритании в Баку выразило соболезнования в годовщину авиакатастрофы AZAL

