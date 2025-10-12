President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Egypt - UPDATED
12 October, 2025
- 17:28
On October 12, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Egypt for a working visit at the invitation of President of the United States Donald Trump and President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to participate in the Middle East Peace Summit.
According to Report, a guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at Sharm-El Sheikh International Airport.
President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhy and other officials.
