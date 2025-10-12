Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Foreign policy
    • 12 October, 2025
    • 17:28
    President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Egypt - UPDATED

    On October 12, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Egypt for a working visit at the invitation of President of the United States Donald Trump and President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to participate in the Middle East Peace Summit.

    According to Report, a guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at Sharm-El Sheikh International Airport.

    President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhy and other officials.

    Photo
    Prezident İlham Əliyev Misirdə işgüzar səfərdədir
    Photo
    Президент Ильхам Алиев прибыл с рабочим визитом в Египет

