    President Ilham Aliyev arrived at Congress Center in Tashkent

    Foreign policy
    • 16 November, 2025
    • 10:44
    President Ilham Aliyev arrived at Congress Center in Tashkent

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived at the Congress Center in Uzbekistan's capital Tashkent to participate in the 7th Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Heads of State in the "Central Asia + Azerbaijan" format, Report informs.

    President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev welcomed the Azerbaijani leader.

    Prezident İlham Əliyev Daşkənddəki Konqres Mərkəzinə gəlib
    Ильхам Алиев прибыл в Конгресс-центр в Ташкенте для участия в VII Консультативной встрече лидеров ЦА

