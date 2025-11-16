President Ilham Aliyev arrived at Congress Center in Tashkent
- 16 November, 2025
- 10:44
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived at the Congress Center in Uzbekistan's capital Tashkent to participate in the 7th Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Heads of State in the "Central Asia + Azerbaijan" format, Report informs.
President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev welcomed the Azerbaijani leader.
