    President Ilham Aliyev: Active cooperation between Baku and Astana holds significant geopolitical importance

    Foreign policy
    • 21 October, 2025
    • 13:42
    "Active cooperation between Baku and Astana carries significant geopolitical importance," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Report informs.

    "Today, the active cooperation between our countries also holds great geopolitical importance. At a time when new transport routes are opening, when projects related to connectivity across the broader Eurasian region are being implemented, and when the Caucasus and Central Asia are becoming more interconnected, often operating within a single geographical space, all of this requires constant attention and, naturally, the involvement of heads of state to ensure that this cooperation yields concrete results," the head of state noted.

    Azərbaycan Prezidenti: Bakı və Astananın aktiv qarşılıqlı fəaliyyəti ciddi geosiyasi əhəmiyyət daşıyır
    Президент: Активное взаимодействие между Баку и Астаной имеет серьезное геополитическое значение

